He’s awake! As it turns out, Prince Louis didn’t sleep throughout his entire christening last week. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a bonus photo of their newborn son smiling in his mum’s arms on Monday, July 16.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis,” Kensington Palace shared in a statement. “The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do.”

Kate and Louis posed in the garden at Clarence House after the ceremony. Prince William lived at the residence adjoining St James’ Palace from 2003 until his nuptials to Kate in 2011.

Hours earlier, the royal family released the first official photos for the first time. In one sweet pic, the family of four — including Prince George and Princess Charlotte — grin big as Louis looks up at Kate.

Other historic moments were captured inside Clarence House and involved Prince Charles and wife Duchess Camilla, and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Kate’s mother and father, Carole and Michael Michael Middleton, Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, and James Middleton were also in attendance.

The man behind the lens, photographer Matt Holyoak, spoke out about being part of such a special moment. “I was truly honoured at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event,” he said, according to The Express. “Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!