Royally off the hook! Prince Philip will not face any charges in the car accident he was involved in last month in Sandringham, England according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Chris Long released a statement on Thursday, February 14 on the government website regarding the crash: “The CPS has carefully reviewed material submitted by the police in relation to a traffic collision on the A149 on 17 January this year,” Long said.

He added: “We took into account all of the circumstances in this case, including the level of culpability, the age of the driver and the surrender of the driving license. We have decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute. All those involved in the collision have been informed and provided with a full explanation in writing.”

The accident took place in January when the 97-year-old royal’s SUV hit a Kia, which left two women injured and a 9-month-old child unharmed. Philip — who walked away with no major injuries — surrendered his license earlier this month.

“Norfolk Police can confirm that the 97-year-old driver of the Land Rover involved in the collision at Sandringham on Thursday, January 17, 2019, has today voluntarily surrendered his license to officers,” a police spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement on February 9. “We will follow the standard procedure and return the license to the [Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency].”

Weeks after the crash, the Daily Mail reported that 46-year-old Emma Fairweather, a passenger in the car Philip hit, would need to undergo surgery for a wrist injury she sustained in the accident.

“This has completely knocked me,” Fairweather told the Mail. “It feels the last three weeks of pain and recovery have been pointless as I now have to start all over again. It’s like Groundhog Day. I’ve never had surgery before and I’ll have this titanium plate for life.”

Philip, for his part, issued an apology to the victims shortly after the incident.

“I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at the Babingley cross-roads,” the letterhead on the note read. “I have been across that crossing any number of times and I know very well the amount of traffic that uses that main road. It was a bright sunny day and at about three in the afternoon, the sun was low over the Wash. In other words, the sun was shining low over the main road. In normal conditions I would have no difficulty in seeing traffic coming from the Dersingham direction, but I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences.”

The note continued: “I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury. I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience. Yours sincerely, Philip.”

