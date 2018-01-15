And they’re off! Prince William and Duchess Kate will undertake a royal tour of Sweden and Norway from January 30 to February 2. Their official schedule for the four-day jaunt, which will mark their first official visits to the two countries, was announced on Monday, January 15.

After landing in Stockholm on January 30, the duke, 35, and duchess, 36, will embark on their first engagement of the tour — a bandy hockey event — before having lunch with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden at Stockholm Palace. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel will then accompany the British royals to the Nobel Museum to meet with several Nobel Prize laureates.

That evening, they will attend an event celebrating Swedish design at Ark Des, followed by a black-tie dinner at the residence of the British Ambassador. (Stellan Skarsgård and Alicia Vikander are also expected to attend the dinner.)

The next day, William and Kate, who are expecting baby No. 3 in April, will meet with scientific researchers and practitioners at the Karolinska Institute to discuss the university’s work in the field of mental health. They will then visit Matteusskolan, a comprehensive school, to join children who have taken part in the Youth Aware of Mental Health program. In the afternoon, the couple will head to NK department store to open an interactive exhibition of U.K. fashion brands that operate in Sweden, followed by a private tea with Victoria and Daniel at Haga Palace.

For their final evening in Stockholm, the pair will take a boat road around the harbor to an event celebrating contemporary culture at Fotografiska Gallery, where William will deliver a speech.

On February 1, William and Kate will land in Norway to meet with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The British couple will attend a luncheon with King Harald V and Queen Sonja at their palace before visiting the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park to meet with members of the public. They will then attend an event at MESH, which is Olso’s entrepreneurial hub. Later that day, they will have dinner at the royal palace, where they will introduce current members and veterans from the Norwegian Armed Forces.

The final day of the tour kicks off at the Hartvig Nissen School, which was the location for the popular Norwegian TV show Skam. William and Kate will meet with the stars and producers of the series before traveling to Haakon and Mette-Marit’s Skaugum residence for a private lunch. They will end their tour in Holmenkollen, where they will see the ski jump, ski museum and watch a group of local nursery children partake in an afternoon ski school session organized by the Norwegian Ski Federation.

