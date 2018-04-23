Sending their best wishes! Following the news that Duchess Kate and Prince William welcomed their third child on Monday, April 23, their alma mater took to Twitter to share their congratulations.

The University of St Andrews, where the couple met in 2001, posted an adorable throwback photo of the couple. “Baby joy for Fife graduates,” the tweet read. #congrats to Catherine Middleton, art history Class of 2005 & William Wales, geography Class of 2005, on the birth of their 3rd child. #RoyalBaby.”

Baby joy for Fife graduates – #congrats to Catherine Middleton, art history Class of 2005 & William Wales, geography Class of 2005, on the birth of their 3rd child. #RoyalBaby 👏 pic.twitter.com/v7VlJd6faR — Univ of St Andrews (@univofstandrews) April 23, 2018

Earlier that day, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge, 36, had given birth to a healthy baby boy at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.,” the palace tweeted at the time.

The statement continued: “The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Just four hours after their son’s arrival, William, 35, briefly departed the hospital and returned with their other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, so that they could meet their younger brother. Kate would later step out with William and head home with their newborn.

It was first announced in September 2017 that William and Kate were expecting their third child. The couple — who wed in April 2011 — were forced to go public with their happy news sooner than expected after having to cancel a prior engagement due to Kate’s battle with hyperemesis gravidarum.

Following the announcement of baby No. 3, a source told Us Weekly in October that though the baby is sure to receive plentiful gifts, the nursery for the newborn “will be filled with hand-me-down clothes and George and Charlottes old toys, of course!”