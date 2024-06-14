Prince William is getting the secret agent treatment.

On Thursday, June 13, the Prince of Wales, 41, made a visit to the MI6 headquarters in London, the details of which are being kept under wraps. His trip to the British Secret Intelligence Service is different than normal because royal family appearances at HQ are usually announced in advance — but this one didn’t go public until after he left.

News of William’s visit with the MI6 was publicized on Friday, June 14, when it was listed in the Court Circular. The daily report is a list of official royal family engagements that breaks down the events from the day prior.

“The Prince of Wales this afternoon visited the Secret Intelligence Service,” the Court Circular read, per The Telegraph. The publication also noted that Kensington Palace declined to offer any more information about William’s visit.

MI6 is the U.K.’s Secret Intelligence Service, which works primarily with foreign intelligence and protecting the nation from various risks abroad.

William has worked with MI6 on various occasions over the years. In 2019, he spent three weeks working with U.K.’s security and intelligence agencies.

“These agencies are full of people from everyday backgrounds doing the most extraordinary work to keep us safe,” William said in a statement at the time. “They work in secret, often not even able to tell their family and friends about the work they do or the stresses they face.”

William’s latest MI6 visit came shortly before the annual Trooping the Colour event on Saturday, June 15, which the Prince of Wales is set to attend. The Trooping the Colour takes place each year as a celebration of the monarch’s birthday.

As the royal family undergoes a health crisis — both King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton have been diagnosed with cancer — William has been taking the reins when it comes to public appearances.

“I think it remains very positive that Prince William has really stepped up to the mark with the king being out of action for a few months,” royal photographer Samir Hussein told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this week, noting that William has “been through so much” lately.

“I think he’s done remarkably well in really, really trying circumstances,” Hussein added. “He’s still being himself on engagements, he’s still been joking when he meets with the public.”