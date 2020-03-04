Laughing matter? Prince William made light of the global coronavirus outbreak while he and Duchess Kate are on a royal tour in Ireland.

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, joked about the health scare while visiting Gravity bar at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin on Tuesday, March 3. “I bet everyone’s like, ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough,’” he quipped to a National Ambulance Service paramedic. “Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? It is being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?”

William then addressed his travels with Kate, 38, amid the crisis. “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus!” he said. “Sorry! We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!”

The couple kicked off their three-day tour of Ireland on Tuesday. The trip marks their first official visit to the country. “The Duke and Duchess will learn about local organizations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills,” the palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses will also hear more about Ireland’s conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation.”

William and Kate “are busier than ever” following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit, according to a source. However, the pair are taking their increased workload in stride. “You’d think their hectic schedule would put strain on the marriage, but it’s actually brought them closer together,” the insider told Us Weekly in February. “Working as a team and supporting each other is essential at a time like this, and that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

Back at home, coronavirus poses a threat — even to the royals’ children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 22 months. George and Charlotte’s school, Thomas’ Battersea, tested and isolated students amid the outbreak.

“Like all schools, we are taking the potential risks connected with the spread of Covid-19 very seriously and to this end are following government guidance to the letter around both prevention against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils are suspected of being exposed to the virus or who display any symptoms,” a spokesperson for the school said on Thursday, February 27. “We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results.”