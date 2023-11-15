Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton partied the night away while celebrating King Charles III‘s birthday.

The couple were in a good mood as they were photographed leaving the festivities at Clarence House on Tuesday, November 14. The Princess of Wales, 41, wore an emerald gown complete with sequins, while William, also 41, donned a white shirt and black blazer.

Charles’ 75th birthday celebration was an event fit for a king and was attended by Queen Camilla, Princess Beatrice, Princess Margaret’s daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, and Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, who was joined by husband Mike Tindall.

Earlier in the day, William and Kate took to social media to honor Charles on his special day. “Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy 75th birthday!” read a message posted via their Instagram account, which featured photos of Charles and William.

Noticeably missing from the uploaded snaps was Charles’ younger son — and William’s brother — Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex, 39, and his wife, Meghan Markle, were not in attendance at the U.K. bash after claiming they didn’t receive an invite.

“In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” Harry’s spokesperson told Us Weekly on November 6, nearly one week before the party was set to take place.

A source previously told Us that Harry declined the invitation to the royal event. Harry has been at odds with his father and brother since his and Meghan’s 2020 announcement that they would be stepping down from their royal duties. After their official exit one year later, Harry and Meghan, 42, addressed their tumultuous relationship with his side of the family.

Harry, who shares son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2, with the Duchess of Sussex, also raised eyebrows with his candid comments about the royals in his memoir, Spare.

“Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything,” Harry explained on 60 Minutes in January, referring to his allegations that the royals threw the Sussexes under the bus with the British press during their time in the U.K. “There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn’t get leaked. This all started with them briefing daily against my wife with lies to the point of where my wife and I had to run away from my country.”

A second insider later told Us that Charles was keeping his distance from Harry and Meghan.

“There’s no doubt he wishes to avoid Harry and Meghan until he sees some positive change on their end,” the source said in June, one month after Harry attended Charles’ coronation ceremony. “[Charles’] trust has been compromised since the publication of Spare.”