Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are lending a hand after a category 4 storm devastated the Caribbean.

People reported on Thursday, July 4, that the royal couple privately donated to those affected by Hurricane Beryl, which recently struck areas in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. (According to Reuters, at least 10 people died due to the storm.)

William’s father, King Charles III, issued a statement regarding the hurricane, which impacted several countries within the Commonwealth.

“My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean,” the king’s message read. “Above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have so cruelly lost their lives.”

He continued, “I have seen the extraordinary spirit of resilience and solidarity that people across the Caribbean have shown in response to such destruction — a spirit which has been called upon too often — and so I also send my particular gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery efforts.”

The monarch’s statement concluded, “At this most difficult of times, please know that our most special thoughts and prayers are with all those whose lives, livelihoods and property have been so utterly devastated.”

Hurricane Beryl was the first major storm to pass through Jamaica since 2007. An ABC News report anticipates that the hurricane is likely heading to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where weather warnings have been put in place near Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Tulum.

William and Kate’s charitable donation comes during a challenging time in the royal family. Both Charles and Kate announced earlier this year that they were diagnosed with forms of cancer, though specifics about their health battles have remained under wraps.

While his wife takes a step back from official royal engagements, William has shared frequent updates on her condition during his public appearances. In May, William told an administrator at St. Mary’s Community Hospital that Kate is “doing well” as she continues treatment.

One month later, Kate returned to the royal spotlight when she joined her family at the annual Trooping the Colour in London. Ahead of the event, she spoke candidly about the highs and lows of her health battle.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of month,” she shared in a statement in June. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

She noted that she plans to “do a little work from home” in the coming months, adding, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”