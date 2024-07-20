Prince William and Kate Middleton have an open seat at their office at Kensington Palace, however, candidates must possess a certain skill in order to be hired.

The Palace posted a job description online, showing that the Prince and Princess of Wales are looking for a new assistant private secretary for Wales and the United Kingdom.

The potential hire must be able to speak Welsh, according to the job post.

“This is an exciting opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace, supporting TRH the Prince and Princess of Wales,” the synopsis read.

“The Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & UK will lead the planning and delivery for most of TRH’s public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and contribute to the development of the Household’s strategy to maximize impact across the constituent nations of the UK, with a particular focus on Wales,” the post went on.

The Palace added, “Conversational Welsh is essential, and fluent Welsh, both written and spoken, is desirable.”

Other requirements included, ​​”You will have a proactive, hands-on approach while operating in a small and agile team, and a strong understanding of Welsh communities, affairs, government, and business.”

The new hiring could allude to Middleton, 42, slowly coming back into the royal fold and taking on more engagements since announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

In recent weeks, the Duchess of Cambridge has made rare appearances at a couple of royal events. She attended the Trooping the Colour parade in June and also appeared at Wimbledon on July 14 alongside daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Middleton cheered on tennis players Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the match amid her chemotherapy treatments. She rocked a bright purple midi dress for the summery sports event, with the hue symbolizing awareness for those diagnosed with cancer.

Middleton broke her silence regarding her cancer in a video statement shared in March.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful,” she said in the clip.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

She went on, “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits.”