Making their return. Following a brief break, Prince William and Princess Kate visited Scarborough, North Yorkshire, to help launch funding to support young people’s mental health.

The couple stepped out on Thursday, November 3, to meet with local organizations who will benefit from the funding collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

“So so pleased to announce £345,000 of funding from The Royal Foundation and @tworidingscf, leaving a lasting legacy of support for young people’s mental health here in Scarborough,” read a post from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account. “The young people we’ve had the pleasure of meeting today will play a key role ensuring this funding gets exactly where it needs to go and makes a difference to communities across Scarborough now and way into the future.”

The CEO of The Royal Foundation, Amanda Berry, also issued a statement about the difference the funding will make for the community. “Ensuring that young people have access to a wide range of mental health support is something that The Prince and Princess of Wales feel extremely passionate about,” Berry said. “Tackling the stigma around mental health and ensuring that help is there for those who need it continues to be one of society’s biggest issues.”

The statement continued: “The Royal Foundation is therefore delighted that by working with Two Ridings Community Foundation, we have played a pivotal role in galvanizing funding to support the organizations doing this vital work in the community, creating a long-lasting impact for young people in Scarborough.”

William, 40, and Kate’s public outing comes after they took a break in the last three weeks to spend time with their children. They have previously limited their royal engagements during school vacations. (The pair, who tied the knot in 2011, share Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.)

Late last month, the Duchess of Cornwall, 40, offered a glimpse at the family of five while delivering a speech for Addiction Awareness Week. In the video, several photos of William and Kate with their kids were seen in the background.

One image showed the duo’s trip to Pakistan in October 2019. Another picture showed George and Charlotte posing together during their first day of school in 2019. Meanwhile, the final photo appeared to be William and Kate’s Christmas card from 2020. The snap included the entire family posing for the camera during the fall season.