Prince William and Prince Harry will honor recipients at the Diana Legacy Awards — separately.

William, 41, is expected to appear at the event in London on Thursday, March 14. The Prince of Wales will make a speech and hand out awards in person, while Harry, 38, plans to speak to recipients via video later that night.

The Diana Award, which is the only charitable organization associated with the late Princess Diana, choses 20 people each year as Legacy Award winners. The charity will make its 25th anniversary this year. Since Harry’s public departure from his royal duties, he has usually made virtual appearances.

In 2023, William and Harry appeared in their own respective videos for the ceremony. William started off by praising all the winners for their dedication.

Related: Prince William and Prince Harry’s Complicated Relationship Over the Years Prince William and Prince Harry may be royalty, but their sibling bond is like that of any set of brothers. “Their relationship is incredibly intimate,” Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton revealed in the November 2019 edition of Royals Monthly. “Nobody apart from each other knows exactly — not even their father — what’s gone on […]

“What unites them is their courage, compassion and a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others. … Today, we recognize the power of all young people to inspire meaningful change,” William said in his video via YouTube. “To everyone watching, these stories remind us why organizations like The Diana Award are so important. It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world. A belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name.”

Harry, meanwhile, made an appearance later in the program in a separate prerecorded segment.

Related: Princess Diana Through the Years Princess Diana left a grand legacy in her wake following her death in 1997. Diana married into England’s royal family in July 1981, when she and King Charles III (then Prince Charles) exchanged vows. The couple soon welcomed heirs to the throne, with Diana giving birth to Prince William in 1982 and to Prince Harry […]

“When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective. No one is ever a conduit for change alone. Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world,” Harry shared. “The brilliant award recipients we’re honoring today are proof of that. They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change really can happen.”

During his speech, Harry reflected on his late mother’s legacy, adding, “As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people. She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society.”

Related: Biggest Royal Family Scandals Through the Years The British royal family may appear prim and proper to the public, but they’ve faced their fair share of controversies over the years. One of the biggest royal scandals in recent memory came when King Charles III and the late Princess Diana announced their separation in 1992 after 10 years of marriage. At the time, […]

He concluded: “Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today. So many of the numerous challenges that we face disproportionately affect young people and, of course, their futures. Whether it’s climate change, mental well-being, or systemic injustices, the obstacles can sometimes seem overwhelming. But, what gives me hope is the collective power we possess when we work together. The strength in the diversity of voices and perspectives that encompass it.”

The late Princess of Wales died at age 36 in a fatal car crash in Paris in 1997, one year after her divorce from King Charles III. At the time of her death, William was 15 and Harry was 12. The Diana Award was set up two years later.