Winter blues! Prince William and Princess Kate unveiled their 2022 holiday card as the countdown to Christmas continues.

“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! 🎄,” the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, captioned the sweet snap via Instagram on Tuesday, December 13.

The couple were all smiles while walking alongside their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — in the photo. The group wore matching ensembles in various shades of blue.

William sported a Ralph Lauren button-down shirt and jeans as he held onto George’s hand. The young prince, who is third in line for the British throne, had a grin on his face while wearing a similar blue Ralph Lauren polo shirt.

Charlotte, for her part, donned a denim romper and blue sneakers as she stood in the middle of the shot. Louis opted for a striped shirt and lighter shorts while holding on tightly to his mother. Kate, meanwhile, matched her crew with jeans, but she chose to wear a white eyelet blouse.

The Wales family’s Christmas photo shoot was released two days after King Charles III sent his first holiday card as the U.K.’s monarch. He assumed the throne in September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” the king’s festive greeting card read.

The sovereign, 74, shared a cheeky smile with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, in the snap, which was shared via social media on Sunday, December 11.

The picture was taken three months prior at the Braemar Games in Scotland by photographer Samir Hussein. Charles wore a tweed jacket and vest with a red, green and gold-striped tie. Meanwhile, Camilla, 75, donned a green coat with a red tartan lapel as she grinned up at her spouse.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s lighthearted picture also comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed details about the royal family’s private life in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan.

The Suits alum, 41, recalled her first meeting with William and Kate in part one of the docuseries, which dropped on Thursday, December 8, noting it was a little uncomfortable.

“Even when William and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, and I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot,” Meghan shared, noting that the couple weren’t prepared for her informal greeting. “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

The Bench author explained that she learned “very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside” when it came to her future in-laws, which was “surprising.”

William and Kate, however, have managed to combine the casualness and relaxed side of their personalities over the years — publicly stepping out in jeans and T-shirts for royal engagements on many occasions. Their down-to-earth sides was yet again on display in their 2022 Christmas card.

When it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interpretation of events in their new documentary, William and Kate were “let flummoxed” when the trailer aired while they were in Boston on a royal trip, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“It’s put a huge amount of strain on relationships that are already hanging by a thread,” the insider added.