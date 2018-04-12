Are Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte about to be outnumbered?

Prince William was watching a soccer match at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England on Tuesday, April 10, when he reportedly dropped a major hint about the sex of his unborn child.

“I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack,” he declared, according to a report published in The Mirror on Thursday, April 12. After a pause, the 35-year-old added: “Or Jackie.”

The royal is a lifelong Aston Villa fan and per the U.K. outlet he was referring to outfielder Jack Grealish.

Prince William and Duchess Kate, who are parents of Prince George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, are due to welcome baby No. 3 this month. The couple’s new addition will be delivered at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

As previously reported, The Duchess of Cambridge, 36, will give birth in the exclusive Lindo Wing, where rooms run upwards of $9,650 a day. “A menu comes to you every day and it’s not your normal run of the mill sort of menu,” British mother of two, Georgie McGrath, told Us Weekly in 2015. “It’s a good menu, yummy food.”

The Lindo Wing, which was opened by the late Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in 1937, has been under lockdown since Mid-March. “Security does regular sweeps of the room, then it’s resealed each time with tamper-proof tape,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly last month. “It’s a high-security operation. Even the crawl space is checked regularly.”

Despite the posh accommodations, the plan is to get the tired mom back to the family’s 22-room Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace as soon as possible to bond with her newborn. “Depending on how Kate feels,” a source told Us. “It’s hoped she can return home the same day or the following day.”

