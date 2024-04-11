Prince William reportedly joined his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, at a local pub without Princess Kate Middleton.

“I’m told he popped into a pub in North Norfolk at the weekend with his mother-in-law, who is said to have been staying with the Prince and Princess of Wales for Easter,” Richard Eden, the Palace Confidential broadcaster for Mail Plus, wrote via Daily Mail on Wednesday, April 10.

Eden noted that a patron told him, “It was all very low-key, with no great fanfare. He just walked in and through the pub. He appeared to be with Carole Middleton.”

Along with missing the low-key outing with her mom and husband, Kate, 42, also wasn’t in attendance as members of the royal family celebrated Easter at a recent church service. Instead, she and William, 41, spent the holiday together in private with their three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Concerns about Kate’s health surfaced after she underwent abdominal surgery in January, one month after she last attended a public royal engagement. Following weeks of speculation, Kate shared in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“At the time [of my surgery], it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she explained in a video message shared via social media. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate added that the news was a “huge shock,” noting that she and William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you,” she said. “It means so much to us both.”

While Kate learned of her diagnosis in February, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March that she and William “wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for the Easter break so they could have time to process the news before the whole world was talking about [it].”

William, whom Kate wed in April 2011, “is trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can,” a second insider told Us. “He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.”