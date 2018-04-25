Prince William doesn’t appear too tired following the birth of his third child. The Duke of Cambridge opened up about the first two nights with his and Duchess Kate’s newborn son while attending an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on Wednesday, April 25.

William, 35, noted to media that the baby is “in good form, luckily” and that he’s been doing “very well.”

He added: “Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself, which is good.” The proud dad made the remarks as he was joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As previously reported, the Duchess of Cambridge, 36, returned home to Kensington Palace from their private Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s hospital in London just seven hours after giving birth on Monday. Just moments earlier, William brought their first two children — Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2 — to the facility to meet their new baby brother.

The royal couple have yet to announce their newborn’s name, but William teased that the public will “soon” find out. “We’re thrice worried now,” he told reporters outside the hospital at the time. “We didn’t keep you waiting too long.”

Since the baby’s arrival, Prince Charles has sent his congratulations to the now parents of three, joking that it will be hard for him to keep up with his grandchildren. Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, also visited the family on Tuesday.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!