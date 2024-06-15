Princess Anne appeared to have horse trouble during the 2024 Trooping the Colour parade in London on Saturday, June 15.

The Princess Royal rode horseback as part of the procession marking her brother King Charles III‘s official birthday, but viewers of the royal event, which was broadcast live on the BBC in the U.K., noticed that Anne at one point struggled to keep her horse in check.

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal are taking part in the royal procession on horseback. Princess Anne appears to have her hands full on board a buzzy horse.#TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/BkPI0mchml — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) June 15, 2024

Anne took part in the royal parade with her brother, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Prince William, the Prince of Wales.

William’s wife, Princess Kate Middleton, also made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March during Saturday’s celebrations.

The Princess of Wales was spotted in a carriage leaving Buckingham Palace with her three children, Prince George, 10, daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, and son Prince Louis, 6, ahead of King Charles III‘s official birthday procession through London.

Kate wore a white dress designed by Jenny Packham and a hat by Philip Treacy. She wore the Irish Guards’ official regimental brooch in honor of her position as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Kate smiled and waved to the amassed crowd in a carriage behind King Charles and Queen Camilla. She and her children then disembarked the carriage to watch the official parade which began at 11 a.m. local time.

Kate, 42, confirmed on Friday, June 14, that she would be in attendance.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she said in a statement. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Kate previously missed a rehearsal for the event and apologized for planning to miss the celebration.

“I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour,” the Princess of Wales shared via the Irish Guards’ X profile on June 8. “I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”

Kate is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, so she sent her “very best wishes” and “good luck” in the social media post.

“Being your Colonel remains a great honor and I’m very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review,” she concluded. “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

The Irish Guards responded to Kate’s letter, sharing their “best wishes” as her recovery continues.