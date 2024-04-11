Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s design firm completed a multi-million dollar project, and he dished all about it during a rare interview.

Mozzi’s firm, Banda, which he started at age 23, unveiled its latest endeavor: a family townhouse on Mulberry Square in Chelsea Barracks priced at £42 million (USD $52,735,200), per Tatler.

“Our townhouse at Mulberry Square is home to a ‘collection of a lifetime’ in both a sophisticated and surprising way,” Mozzi, 40, told the outlet. “It honors the ‘perfectly imperfect’ wabi sabi theory behind human rather than machine-made craft.”

He hopes the lavish townhouse feels “unexpected” yet livable for a family with kids.

“It’s practical as well as beautiful. Each and every piece of furniture and the materials used have been chosen to be long-lasting and usable,” Mozzi continued. “It has such a wonderful energy and buzz — one can only imagine the ultimate playdate for children in the swimming pool followed by everyone piling onto the oversized, bespoke linen sofa in the cinema room to watch a film.”

Mozzi’s rare interview comes amid the royal family’s challenging time littered with health crises. While he is not a working member of the British royal family, he married Princess Beatrice, a granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 2020 and they share two children. Beatrice, 35, is not a senior working royal, although she was promoted to counsellor of state in 2023. She maintains a professional career outside of royal service as a business consultant.

While Beatrice and Mozzi’s careers are stable, it’s a troubling time for the monarchy, as King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton are both battling cancer. Royal expert Robert Jobson called the situation “the biggest crisis since the abdication” of King Edward VIII.

“It’s quite vulnerable,” he said on ABC News Studio’s IMPACT x Nightline: The Crown in Crisis broadcast special, currently streaming on Hulu.

In February, Charles, 75, announced he was diagnosed with cancer one week after undergoing a prostate procedure. One month later, Kate, 422, revealed she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after cancer was discovered following abdominal surgery earlier this year. Her announcement came amid viral memes and internet theories concerning her whereabouts after she took a leave of absence from her public duties after December 2023.

In addition to Charles and Kate, Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, announced in January that she had beaten breast cancer but had subsequently been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.