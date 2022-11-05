Holiday happiness! Princess Kate is hosting the second annual Christmas carol concert — with a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate, 40, will oversee the holiday event at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, December 15, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, November 4. It will later air on Christmas Eve on ITV.

The night will “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring” by bringing together the royal family with charity staff, frontline workers, community volunteers and military personnel, per the palace. “These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the U.K. in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them,” the statement concluded.

Prince William’s wife will also pay homage throughout the program to the late queen, who died in September at age 96.

The magical night promises to embody some of Elizabeth’s biggest strengths, which she demonstrated throughout her life, “including empathy, compassion and support for others,” ITV said in a press release. The network noted that it will also highlight the “selfless efforts” of those who’ve served the U.K. over the last years.

“Forging friendships and strengthening communities [as well as] creating legacies of humility and kindness” is the goal for the program, according to the broadcaster. “Whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales announced the celebration via social media on Friday, sharing a video of an artist painting a watercolor picture of Westminster Abbey. “A date for your diary this December! 📆🎄,” the caption read on the couple’s official Instagram profile. “And you can join us for this very special Carol Service on @ITV on Christmas Eve 📺.”

With the upcoming event, the Duchess of Cambridge will have officially started her own holiday tradition after hosting a similar concert last year.

Kate previously spearheaded the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert in December 2021 to pay homage to those who inspired and helped their communities across the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the support of the Royal Foundation, who will again be part of the planning process, the princess brought hope to the country. Kate also surprised viewers and attendees when she played the piano alongside Scottish singer Tom Walker during the song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.”

“She’s such a lovely, kind and warm-hearted person and she took the time to thank everyone personally for the opportunity to play together,” Walker, 30, said of their duet at the time via Town & Country. “It was a crazy pinch-yourself kind of day for me, to be in such a beautiful venue playing alongside the Duchess with my band and a string quartet. I certainly won’t forget that in a hurry!”