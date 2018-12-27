Kate Middleton’s royal style is the gift that keeps on giving, and there is perhaps no greater example of her fab fashion sense than her annual appearance on Christmas Day. Since marrying Prince William in April 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has been invited to celebrate the holiday with Queen Elizabeth II at her Sandringham estate, which means attending the 11 a.m. service at St Mary Magdalene Church in a festive coat and hat combo that brings Us all kinds of Christmas cheer.

From high-fashion Alexander McQueen and Miu Miu tartan toppers and baby bump-baring outerwear that redefines maternity dressing to creative headpieces and fascinators, we can always count on the mom of three to provide all kinds of holiday style inspo.

Keep scrolling to see the evolution of Duchess Kate’s Christmas Day outfits!