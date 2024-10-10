Professional alpine climber Michael Gardner has died at age 32 following a fall.

Radner and his longtime climbing partner, Sam Hennessey, were trekking up the Jannu East Mountain in Nepal on Monday, October 7, when the incident took place. Arc’teryx clothing company, who sponsored Gardner, confirmed his death the following day — and noted the tragic coincidence that Radner’s father, also a professional climber, died under similar circumstances.

“Mike was a proud second-generation Exum Guide. Born in Ridgway, CO, he spent his childhood chasing his dad from the Tetons to Nepal, and everywhere in between,” the brand shared via Instagram on Tuesday, October 8. “He lost his father in a climbing accident when he was 16, a moment that reset the way he viewed the mountains and guided his trajectory ever since.”

The brand said they were “grateful to report” that Hennessey was safe following Gardner’s fall. The company called Gardner “everyone’s favorite person” as they further remembered the athlete.

“He was curious and loving. He had a smile and way about him that drew you in. He loved sharing knowledge and truly engaging in human interaction,” they continued. “A skateboarder, skier, climber, enthusiastic skijorer, writer and mountain guide, he refused to be boxed in by any label and pursued anything that intrigued him.”

Arc’teryx noted that it would “take pages and pages to list Mike’s accomplishments” but noted that he would “leave a lasting impact” on them.

“He wasn’t one to boast, had no ego to mention, and was a true climber’s climber. He was a bright light in any room he entered and made a lasting impact on everyone he encountered,” they continued, in part. “His motivations were pure; to push the boundaries of sport, and do it with ethics, style and homage to those who came before.”

As they concluded their obituary, the brand stated that Gardner’s “legacy will be everlasting.”

Further details about the incident ahead of Gardner’s death have yet to be revealed. However, this marked his third attempt to descend the mountain, which stands at over 24,500 feet tall.

Gardner is survived by his mom, Colleen Gardner, and sister Megan Gardner.

Nearly one month prior to his death, Gardner shared his final Instagram post, posting a photo alongside Hennessey.

“It felt like a short summer season between the expeditions. But my cup is full and I’m ready for the next chapter,” he wrote. “I had plenty of sunshine, good times and connections with family and friends. So very excited and grateful to be questing back into the big hills with my dude @hennesseysamuel. Teeth to the Wind.”