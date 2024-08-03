There’s no doubt that everything was “blurry” for Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin following a reported standoff with Burbank police.

TMZ reports that Scantlin, 52, was pepper-sprayed and arrested by the Southern California police department following a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 31. The outlet shared that the rocker was pulled over in his Hummer H2 for an alleged traffic violation. A search on Scantlin turned up a warrant, at which point the situation got tense.

Scantlin reportedly refused to get out of his car, even after Burbank PD called in crisis negotiators. According to the report, police allegedly then pepper-sprayed the “She Hates Me” singer, but he still declined to leave his vehicle and was eventually removed from the car after a SWAT team was deployed. The squad reportedly broke Scantlin’s window and fired non-lethal pepper ball rounds into the vehicle, at which point he relented.

Scantlin was arrested on the outstanding warrant charges — stemming from allegations of carrying a gun in an airport — and a new resisting arrest charge. TMZ shared that he was taken to the hospital prior to his booking. Scantlin was cited and released, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He’s set to appear in court on August 20.

Us Weekly has reached out to Puddle of Mudd and Burbank Police for comment.

Scantlin has had numerous run-ins with the law over the last decade. He was arrested in 2016 for felony vandalism of a Hollywood home that the frontman lost in foreclosure. Authorities alleged that Scantlin damaged the home with a hatchet. He pled out of that case and was given a sentence of 3 years probation and a $40,000 fine.

The foreclosed home has been a thorn in Scantlin’s side for years. He derailed a 2016 concert by ranting at a fan that he believed “stole” the Hollywood Hills home from him.

‘This motherf–ker right here stole my motherf–king house and now he’s standing right f–king in front of me laughing at me. And he f–king figures I’m a f–king joke,” Scantlin said, per MetalInjection.

A similar rant that same year in Australia caused Scantlin’s bandmates to walk out of the show.

Scantlin has been arrested repeatedly at airports for different reasons. He was arrested for carrying a BB gun into LAX in 2017. After pleading no contest to that charge, Scantlin was sentenced to 20 days in jail and a ban from flying out of the international hub (unless he was traveling for work or overseas).

Scantlin claims he got sober in 2017, and the headlines have noticeably slowed since then.