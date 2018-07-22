Pusha T is a married man! The 41-year-old rapper said “I do” to longtime love Virginia Williams on Saturday, July 21, at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach.

The groom, 41, wore a cream-colored jacket paired with a black bow-tie and black slacks, while his bride stunned in a feathered gown and long veil.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were on hand to witness the nuptials, as was Pharrell Williams who served as the best man.

Kardashian, 37, shared an adorable piece of artwork on Instagram of the couple’s bridal party, which showcased the “Happy” singer, 45, in his best man duties.

The reality star also shared a pic of her husband, 41, looking dapper to her Instagram Stories before the ceremony began. “Mr. West is in the building,” she wrote. “He’s so handsome in a suit.”

As for her own look, the Selfish author showed off a golden long-sleeve minidress, exclaiming, “And I got the vintage Balmain look for Pusha’s wedding in Virginia, with the old school phone purse.”

Prior to his big day, Pusha T also posted about his attire. “You’ve been so helpful, hands-on, and accommodating … thank you@mrkimjones for taking care of me and team. @dior,” the “Mercy” rapper wrote on an Instagram pic on Friday, July 20.

Pusha T and Williams announced their engagement in July 2017. Williams showed off her stunning engagement ring at the time in a captionless pic that showed her hand sweetly resting on the arm of her beau.

