Queen Camilla appears to be unbothered about the current drama surrounding the royal family and is continuing her day-to-day activities — including making a documentary with True Royalty TV.

“We are filming with Queen Camilla at the moment. We’re filming with her tomorrow, and she’s just getting on with it. She doesn’t seem to be concerned about things,” Nick Bullen, the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 19. “She certainly isn’t giving anything away to us. She seems very positive when we’re with her.”

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Princess Kate Middleton had undergone a “planned” abdominal procedure at the London Clinic and would likely not return to her public duties until after Easter.

Since the announcement, rumors about the Princess of Wales’ health have run rampant. Although she was spotted at Windsor Farm Shop near her and Prince William‘s Adelaide Cottage residence on March 16, conspiracies about Kate, 42 — and whether it was actually her in the video — continue to swirl on social media.

“It was her at the farm shop. It is definitely her,” Bullen told Us. “I think they had to come out and be seen in the way that the king was seen leaving Windsor Castle in the Rolls-Royce. He’s been making sure that he’s very visible throughout the whole thing. William and Kate had to appear. Kate had to be seen, and I think the conspiracies were getting so ridiculous.”

Bullen went on to tell Us that William, 41, is “someone who can get very angry when things don’t go in his direction,” which has likely affected his reaction to the speculation about his wife.

“I think he will be very, very angry at the conspiracy theories that have been flying around, very angry at the speculation, very angry that the messaging is appearing to get out of control,” Bullen said. “So, I think he will be incredibly frustrated.”

Despite William’s frustrations about the situation with Kate and other royal drama, Bullen told Us that the past few months have brought him closer with his dad, King Charles III.

“I think the king and the Prince of Wales are probably closer than they’ve been in a very long time,” he said. “And maybe that’s to do with everything that’s gone on with Harry and Meghan. Who knows? But I think the king and Prince of Wales are very close at the moment. We know that Camilla gets on incredibly well with Catherine, so I think it’s pretty tight behind the scenes.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi