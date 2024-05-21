Queen Camilla Reveals She Watches ‘Bridgerton’

It looks like Queen Charlotte isn’t the only royal who keeps up with Lady Whistledown’s society papers.

Queen Camilla shared that she watches Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton just like the rest of us during a visit to the 2024 Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday, May 20.

Camilla, 76, was given a special tour of a Bridgerton-inspired garden sponsored by Netflix and designed by Holly Johnson. It is inspired by Nicola Coughlan’s character, Penelope Featherington.

Queen Camilla reveals ‘I watched the first lot’ of @bridgerton Who knew?! pic.twitter.com/yJ67jOXaIP — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 20, 2024

As she was ushered through a stone arch into the secluded garden, Camilla said, “I watched the first lot,” referring to Bridgerton, according to royal reporter Rebecca English. (The first half of Bridgerton season 3 dropped on Netflix on Thursday, May 16. The final four episodes are expected to premiere on June 13.)

The Bridgerton Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show is designed to “reflect Penelope’s personal journey,” according to the Royal Horticultural Society, which organized the event. “The garden’s initial focus is a moongate which leads to an ornate water feature and sunken seating area in the heart of the garden.”

“A shaded space down one half of the garden alludes to themes of mystery, turmoil and defiance; layers of groundcover, ferns and ivy are intended to represent a woven network of secrets,” the description on the RHS website reads. “In contrast, the other half of the garden graduates to a brighter palette of sophisticated colors. This ‘full bloom’ effect is symbolic of Penelope’s embracing of her true self and coming into the light.”

Camilla and King Charles III were given a royal tour of the Flower Show, held on the grounds of Royal Hospital Chelsea, before it opens to the public on Tuesday, May 21.

The king and queen also viewed the ‘No Adults Allowed’ Garden, designed by Harry Holding and children from Sulivan Primary School in London. This year is the first time a “garden designed by children for children has been featured at the Chelsea Flower Show,” said Buckingham Palace.

“There’s nothing more fun than eating the things you’ve grown,” Charles, 75, told some of the schoolchildren in attendance, per The Independent. “It makes such a difference. It tastes so much better.”