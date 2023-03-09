A cheeky gift! A fan presented Queen Consort Camilla with an unusual present during her and King Charles III‘s recent visit to the U.K. town of Colchester.

A woman named Liberty Williams presented the former Duchess of Cornwall, 75, with a paper crown from Burger King as Camilla was greeting onlookers on Tuesday, March 7. “Just met the royals,” read the caption of a TikTok video of the incident. “Charles was on the other side. We were all wearing Burger King hats and she loved it.”

Overlaid text on the clip added, “POV: you just met Camilla and gave her a Burger King hat x.”

As Williams gave the royal her own crown, she told the U.K. native that “it was a last-minute gift.” A smiling Camilla accepted the gag present and replied, “Oh, lovely, that’s very nice of you. Burger King!”

One commenter on the TikTok video noted that Camilla’s acceptance of the crown means that her husband, 74, now has a new title. “Charles is now canonically the Burger King,” joked the social media user.

Camilla, who married Charles in 2005, gained her new title, Queen Consort, immediately following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death in September 2022. The moniker is traditionally given to wives of reigning monarchs. Before Camilla, the last woman to hold the title was Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who was the mother of Elizabeth II and married to the late monarch’s father, King George VI. The Queen Mother died in 2002 at age 101.

Shortly before her death, the queen confirmed that she wanted Camilla to have the title Queen Consort when Charles assumed the throne. “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” Elizabeth said in a February 2022 statement while celebrating her own Platinum Jubilee. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Camilla and Charles thanked the former monarch for her kind words at the time, issuing their own statement on the subject. “We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish,” the duo said. “As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

There is no official job description for what a royal consort does, but Camilla has said that she’s there as support for her husband. “I learned that your place is several feet behind the monarch,” she told The Australian Women’s Weekly in July 2022. “You’re there as a back-up.”