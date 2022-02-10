Royally shocked! Duchess Camilla is speaking out after Queen Elizabeth II confirmed her future place on the British throne.

“I feel very, very honored and very touched,” Prince Charles‘ wife, 74, told reporters during a visit to the Nourish Hub community kitchen in London on Thursday, February 10.

Earlier in the day, Camilla spoke with staff and survivors of sexual assault at a local shelter, engaging with volunteers about how to improve care and break the stigma surrounding sexual violence.

On later engagement the duchess was asked by a member of the public how how she feels about her new future title of Queen Consort.. ‘Very very honoured’ and ‘very touched’#QueenCamilla pic.twitter.com/N34Hu3D0R6 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 10, 2022

The Duchess of Cornwall’s royal outings came days after her mother-in-law, 95, announced that she hopes Camilla will step up as Queen Consort once Charles, 73, becomes king.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” Elizabeth noted in a statement on Saturday, February 5, as she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years as the British monarch. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

One day later, Charles and his wife addressed the honor in a statement of their own. “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years,” the couple wrote. “The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.”

The pair continued: “We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

The Prince of Wales wed Camilla in 2005, nearly 10 years after his divorce from the late Princess Diana was finalized in 1996. Diana died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris, and her relationship with Charles was fraught for years before they called it quits due to his affair with Camilla. The former couple shared sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Before the queen’s official declaration, Buckingham Palace had never addressed what Camilla’s title would be once Charles inherits the throne. When the duo got engaged, the palace noted that Camilla “should use” the titles of HRH The Princess Consort, similar to the late Prince Philip, who was known as Elizabeth’s consort before his April 2021 death.

Though the royal matriarch was “skeptical” about Camilla at first, their relationship has significantly improved over time, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly this month.

“Through her dedication and loyalty to The Firm, she has more than proved to her that she has what it takes,” the insider said of the duchess. “Camilla has definitely grown on Elizabeth II, more so than ever during the [coronavirus] pandemic. She really upped her game and willingly took a hands-on approach with additional duties.”

According to the source, the women frequently “have tea together” and catch up via Zoom “to discuss the future of the monarchy.”

Charles, for his part, is “over the moon” that Camilla received his mother’s “seal of approval,” a second source told Us, calling the announcement “a dream come true” for the future king.

