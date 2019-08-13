



JVN is a “kitten lady.” Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness adopted two new kittens days after the death of his cat, Bug the 2nd, who fell out of a window while the hairstylist was sleeping.

Van Ness, 32, debuted his new kittens, Genevieve and Matilda, on Instagram over the weekend with a video of him cuddling his baby cats while wearing a black “Kitten Lady” sweatshirt. The recent additions — who join Van Ness’ other cats, Harry Larry and Liza — were adopted from the Pennsylvania SPCA Fishtown Center.

The adoption comes less than a week after the Netflix star announced on his Instagram that his cat Bug the 2nd — named after Van Ness’ cat Bug who died a year ago — passed away.

“I’m hurting so bad today I can’t put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I’m with you,” Van Ness captioned an Instagram about his pet’s death on Wednesday, August 7.

He continued, “I’m sharing this mainly because if you see me around the next few days I won’t be my typical happy self and that’s okay. Not sure how I’m going to make this loss mean something more but in the meantime, please make a donation to an animal shelter near you.”

In an Instagram of Van Ness with his two kittens, the Pennsylvania SPCA thanked the Netflix star for his adoption and encouraged others to “#adoptdontshop.”

“We were saddened to learn early this week that @queereye’s @jvn beloved cat, Bug passed away,” the Pennsylvania SPCA wrote in an Instagram caption. “But, much to our surprise, JVN stopped into our PSPCA Fishtown Center to adopt not one, but two kittens who were in need of #furever families. While no one can ever replace Bug, we know these two bundles of love will certainly help on the way to healing.”

In an Instagram Story from Tuesday, August 13, Van Ness shared a video of Genevieve and Matilda eating with the Queer Eye star’s older cat, Harry Larry. “Coffee dance,” Van Ness wrote on the Instagram Story. He wrote on a second story, “Lovin’ them! Hopefully I’ll wake up dancing again soon.”

