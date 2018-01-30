Well, that’s a revelation! Quincy Jones has had a long, extensive career, but there’s another area of his life that he recently introduced fans to — his love life.

The music mogul opened up about his wide-ranging romantic relationships during an interview with GQ posted on Monday, January 29. Jones, who has been married three times previously, revealed that he has “22 girlfriends.”

When asked if he was serious, the “Slow Jams” singer responded: “Hell yeah. Everywhere. Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm—she’s coming in next week. Brazil — Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, and Rio. Shanghai — got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew.”

However, the 84-year-old music producer explained that they all know each other. “Yeah, I don’t lie. And it’s amazing — women get it, man. Don’t you ever forget they’re 13 years smarter than we are. Don’t you ever forget it.”

After adding that the ages range from “28 to 42,” which are made-up numbers to make his daughters feel that his girlfriends aren’t younger than them, he said that he’d never date a woman his own age.

“Hell no! You see me with an 84-year-old woman? Are you crazy?” he told the magazine.

And he has his own reasons. “There’s nothing … there’s no upside. You gotta be kidding. I got me some technology out there that keep fat and old away from here. Buzzes if they’re too old. But you’d be surprised … These women, the young ones, are aggressive now. Oh my God, they’re fearless, man. All over the world.”

Jones was first married to actress Jeri Caldwell from 1957 to 1966 and the two share one daughter, Jolie Jones. In 1967, he wed Swedish model Ulla Andersson and they had two children, Martina and Quincy Jones III, and divorced in 1974. He tied the knot withhis third wife, Peggy Lipton, the same year as his second divorce. Jones and Lipton have two daughters, Kidada and Rashida Jones, and split in 1990.

