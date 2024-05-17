Quinta Brunson is shedding light on the sweet moment she shared with Jason Kelce at Disney’s recent upfront presentation.

“The last time I felt that way was on Tower of Terror,” Brunson, 34, teased during the Thursday, May 16, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, detailing the moment Kelce, 36, lifted her into the air on stage. “I swear to you now, guys, my stomach went up and everything. But he did ask for consent. He was like, ‘Do you mind?’ I said, ‘No, that’s fine.’ But I still didn’t know I’d be airborne. I really didn’t. But he’s so lovely.”

Host Seth Meyers showed a photo of Kelce picking up the actress at the event, teasing, “I’m going to say he seemed happy to see you. Did you have any sense of how he would show his happiness?”

Brunson quipped, “I didn’t,” adding, “Guys, I am so short. I haven’t been this high off the ground in so long. This was insane. Look at that air!”

The Abbot Elementary star already has a history of working with Kelce, who appeared on the ABC sitcom earlier this year with former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Jalen Hurts. “They were just wonderful additions to our season,” she gushed.

Brunson was on hand to introduce the now-retired NFL athlete at the Disney upfront, an event where ESPN reveals its new programming lineups, on Tuesday, May 14. Following weeks of speculation, ESPN officially confirmed that Kelce is set to join Monday Night Countdown as a commentator for the upcoming NFL season.

“I feel incredible,” Kelce said on stage. “I know what it takes to be great — it takes a great team. I am more than psyched to participate in all the shenanigans that’ll take place this season.”

He gave a sweet shout-out to his wife, Kylie Kelce, and their family, adding, “I have three wonderful daughters, and my wife Kylie and I, we’ll be taking full advantage [of working for Disney].” (The couple share Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 15 months.)

Jason announced his retirement from the NFL in March, officially ending his career with the Eagles. “Thirteen years in Philadelphia and I look back at a career full of ups and downs,” he said at the time. “I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await, and I know that I carry with me the lessons for my time here and that forever we shall all share the bond of being Philadelphians.”

Reports later surfaced that ESPN was eyeing Jason for a new gig on the Monday Night Football preshow alongside host Scott Van Pelt and analysts Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark. The former center initially played coy about his next chapter before gushing over the opportunity during a recent episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce.

“Especially when we were growing up, this was the night that everyone thought of with football,” Jason said earlier this month. “Now, I’m going to be on there with some incredibly talented people … all these guys offer not just great expertise but wonderful personalities. It’s going to be a good time.”