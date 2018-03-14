Nearly two years later, Rachael Ray is still laughing about being mistaken for “Becky with the good hair” on Beyoncé’s visual album Lemonade.

“I thought that was hilarious,” the cook, 49, told Yahoo! in an interview published on Tuesday, March 13. “I guess I looked at that as the most ultimate backward compliment — just the idea that anybody would think that I groove in a universe where I get to hang out with Jay-Z or Beyoncé or all that. To me it was like, ‘People think I’m cool enough to go to places where any of this would happen?’ It was so funny to me.”

Ray found herself at the center of drama when she was attacked on social media in April 2016 by Beyoncé’s legion of fans, who confused the TV star with Rachel Roy. The 44-year-old fashion designer, who once interned at Jay-Z’s Rocawear label, was widely speculated to be the mistress named “Becky” after she wrote “good hair don’t care” on Instagram just a few hours after Lemonade dropped. However, Roy later denied the rumors and called out the 36-year-old pop star’s Beyhive for cyberbullying.

The Food Network personality wasn’t bothered by the mix-up, though. “The worst thing that had ever happened to [Roy and I] before this was that our dry-cleaning or our dinner reservations were confused!” she quipped to Yahoo!

“When a weird anomaly comes along like the Lemonade thing, I guess I’m weirdly prepared for it,” Ray continued. “It doesn’t bother me anymore. It used to hurt my feelings. I used to go home and say, ‘Wow, maybe they’re right. Maybe I should really feel bad about myself.’ … I believe if you put out negative, you will get negative ripples back; if you put out positive, hopefully you’ll get enough positive back to keep on going.”

