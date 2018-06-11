It got a bit dramatic during the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 10. Rachel Bloom found herself in an awkward exchange with Neil Patrick Harris after he unknowingly referred to her in a tweet.

“Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused…” Harris, 44, wrote to his more than 27 million followers. (He and husband David Burtka are parents of twins Gideon and Harper, 7.)

Bloom replied: “I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for How I Met Your Mother for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father.”

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress, 31, was the backstage host who threw to commercial breaks during the show, which was held at Radio City Music Hall in NYC.

Harris later responded, “Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?”

The How I Met Your Mother alum previously won a Tony for his role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in 2014. He first hosted the event in 2009 and then took on the gig for three more years (in a row) between 2011 and 2013.

“It’s hard to watch @ TheTonyAwards. I miss it,” he tweeted on Sunday. “Congrats to the entire @ TheTonyAwards production team. It’s a beast, and you tamed is incredibly well. So many performances, so many awards. Not an easy task. Well played.”

