Rachel Dolezal, the controversial activist who has been accused of lying about her race, has been asked to resign from the City of Spokane’s Police Ombudsman Commission after creating an “intimidating and harassing” workplace, Spokane Mayor David Condon and Council President Ben Stuckart announced in a press conference on Wednesday, June 17.

PHOTOS: Celebrity scandals

According to CBS affiliate KREM, Dolezal exhibited a bias against law enforcement, her now-former position as NAACP chapter president was a conflict of interest with her role as Office of Police Ombudsman Commission chair, and she reportedly breached her duty on keeping confidential information by revealing the name and identity of individuals involved or potentially involved in police misconduct investigations.

PHOTOS: Stars shocking secrets

“We are deeply disturbed by the facts contained in the report of findings from the independent investigator,” Condon and Stuckart said in a joint statement, referring to an independent investigation that was conducted in May after a complaint was filed. “The conduct is unacceptable and falls far short of the community’s expectations of volunteers who sit on city boards and commissions.”

PHOTOS: Celebrity feuds

"To break confidentiality is flat out wrong," Stuckart added to reporters. “There are some serious, serious findings of fact on this report."

The news comes on the heels of Dolezal resigning as the president of NAACP’s Spokane chapter after her parents revealed she is Caucasian.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!