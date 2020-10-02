Rachel Lindsay rose to fame on the Bachelor and then as the Bachelorette — but she’s much more than just a reality star. The Texas native, 35, is also an attorney, podcaster and now a correspondent for Extra. In honor of her new gig, Lindsay exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about her — including her most embarrassing life moment, her favorite thing about husband Bryan Abasolo and the biggest misconception about her. Read on to learn more.

1. My first job was playing piano for my church at age 11.

2. My secret talent is [still the] piano.

3. Growing up, I wanted to be an attorney. Mission accomplished!

4. I was part of the stage crew for my high school’s musical, Bye Bye Birdie.

5. My most embarrassing life moment was probably the time I found out that unicorns never walked the earth with dinosaurs.

6. My favorite items in my wardrobe are my pink Ugg slippers and my [Black Lives Matter] sweatshirt from the Mayfair Group.

7. My favorite vacation spot is Aruba.

8. I may live in Miami to be closer to [my husband], Bryan’s family, but I’m a Texas girl at heart.

9. My favorite thing about being a Texan is that we love where we come from.

10. I don’t have any favorite organizations for helping the Black Lives Matter movement, but I want to acknowledge those people that have dedicated their lives to the movement before it was trending: Tamika Mallory, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Shaun King and so many more.

11. [The] best dish [I] make is brussels sprouts.

12. My favorite diva singer is Whitney Houston — there is no comparison.

13. My favorite musical groups are the Temptations and the Jackson 5.

14. The song that always gets me on the dance floor is “Paper Planes” by M.I.A.

15. Something I love that Bryan makes? Love!

16. The Texas food I miss when I’m elsewhere is barbecue.

17. The biggest misconception about me is that I’m a bully, negative and can’t take criticism.

18. The hardest thing about recording a podcast is not being in person to connect and engage with my cohosts and guests.

19. My favorite sports teams are the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns.

20. I once got tattooed live on stage at New York Fashion Week. It hurt.

21. My favorite sport to play in high school was basketball. That’s where my [nickname] “Big Rach” originated.

22. My dream celebrity to interview for Extra is Michelle Obama.

23. I consider watching the Real Housewives of every city a sport.

24. I used to work at ESPN for a radio show.

25. I try to find time to meditate every day. It helps keep me centered and sane.