Rachel Lindsay is ready to be a wife — and is looking forward to becoming domesticated in the kitchen with all her wedding registry goodies!

“OK, I should say that I’m looking forward to all the kitchen items that we bought. But that was more of me being proactive. It’s no secret, I’m not a cook, but I feel like I would like to be one in married life,” the former Bachelorette, 34, dished to Us Weekly while chatting about her partnership with The Knot. “That’s something that I would like to achieve and look forward to.”

As for getting her fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, excited to pick out gifts to put on The Knot Registry, the attorney told Us that she turned the focus to things he’s interested in, including health, fitness and nutrition.

“We picked the Vitamix. We picked the grill and the griddle. We picked the instapot … So, I’m trying to expand my knowledge in the kitchen,” Lindsay explained to Us. “So, that’s why we really targeted kitchen items. Plus, Bryan can teach me a thing or two so that I can learn to cook more healthy. So, that’s kind of a joint effort right there, because I’m trying to step up my game when it comes to that.”

Lindsay is also looking forward to expanding her palate, she told Us. “I’m a picky eater. And so, I know how to cook the things that I like, but as we’re moving into marriage, and hopefully children, I need to learn to cook outside of that,” she dished. “And so, I think that … well, I know Bryan and I eat completely different. And so, I think if we do a cooking class together, we can really learn what the other likes, and learn how to cook for each other.”

The Texas native and Abasolo, 39 — who got engaged on the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette in August 2016 — are set to wed later this summer, and already have babies on the brain.

“I would have children tomorrow,” the bride-to-be told Us in December 2018. “We’re not against it. We’re not actively trying, but we definitely want to have a family. Bryan wants twins.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

