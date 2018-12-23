Baby makes five! The Challenge star Rachel Robinson and her wife, Natalie Gee, welcomed their third child — a baby girl — on Saturday, December 22.

“Ari Gee-Robinson,” the reality star, 35, wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her newborn daughter. “12.22.18 So in love 💕 #babygirl @natgeebeauty Jesse Jack & Ari.”

Robinson later took to her Instagram Stories to share side-by-side photos of the couple’s 1-year-old twin sons, Jesse and Jack, showing how much they all looked alike at birth. The fitness guru also documented multiple photos of the little boys meeting their sister.

The Florida native also showed off a stunning Gee, who could be seen smiling in a hospital bed and gazing at the newest addition to their family.

Robinson announced news of her wife’s pregnancy in an Instagram post in August. “It’s official we are having a girl,” the MTV alum wrote at the time. “I would like to thank my wife for giving us the girl. I would like to thank our boys in advance for being the best big brothers & I would like to thank you for all your support. It takes a village. Gee-Robinson party of 5.”

The personal trainer and Gee announced in October 2017 that they tied the knot and had welcomed twins.

“I would like to introduce you to: Jesse & Jack Gee-Robinson. The world is brighter, this life has more meaning, oh & we got married today – please refer to @natgeebeauty as my wife,” Robin captioned a photo of the pair each holding one of their sons.

She added: “Thank you to Rachel, Jesse & Jack for the greatest week of my life.”

