Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman’s Relationship Timeline

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman’s relationship seemed meant to be.

The twosome sparked a romance as college students in 1991, marrying seven years later at New York’s iconic Rainbow Room. They continued to flourish in Los Angeles, where Zoe, 53, became a power stylist to Nicole Richie and other stars amid the boho chic crazy of the early Aughts.

With Berman by her side, Zoe parlayed her fame into a Bravo reality TV show, The Rachel Zoe Project, and Lifetime’s Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe. She and Berman, 55, cofounded Rachel Zoe Inc., and launched her namesake fashion collections sold in luxury department stores and on QVC.

Zoe and Berman — who share sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11 — were married 26 years before announcing their decision to divorce on September 9, 2024.

1991

The duo met while attending George Washington University.

1998

They tied the knot at the Rainbow Room in New York City, and the bride wore an Isaac Mizrahi gown. “Yes, I cut bangs (bad idea) and got a henna tattoo that covered my entire arm to my finger tips that wouldn’t come off just two days before my wedding (bad idea),” Zoe mused on her website to mark their 25th anniversary in 2023. “But, I will say that saying ‘I do’ to Rodger was the beginning of a life journey I wouldn’t change for anything. I was working 24/7 as a stylist and Rodger was in finance — both in our early 20s building our lives. I was the one that said I would probably never get married because forever with one person seemed unfathomable. Well, here we are 25 years later and life has most definitely never been boring. Looking forward to the next 25 years of love and adventure.”

2008

Zoe’s former reality show, The Rachel Zoe Project, debuted on Bravo, with Berman playing a major role as her husband and business manager. The two had a warm, quirky bond; Berman was her sounding board and support system when her styling career took off. The series aired through 2013.

March 2011

Zoe and Berman welcomed son Skyler Morrison. The couple later brought the baby with them on the red carpet and to various high-profile fashion events. “Skyler is my life every minute of every day, so I don’t even know that you can get happier,” Zoe told Us Weekly of her firstborn when he was a toddler. “He’s like a happy pill from morning to night. We’re pretty obsessed with him.”

December 2013

Zoe gave birth to their second son, Kaius.

“So excited to welcome our baby boy into the world…he’s 7 lbs 12 oz, beautiful, healthy and we couldn’t be happier,” she shared with her Twitter followers.

August 2017

Zoe and Berman discussed their long-lasting partnership during an interview with Well+Good.

“[We] talk things out,” Zoe said at the time. “I think we just deal with it. And anyone that knows us really well would say that our recovery rate is the shortest recovery rate they’ve ever seen. We recover in three to five minutes. We just kind of forget about it. That’s what happens after a million years together.”

Berman agreed that the habit was “one of the things that has kept us sort of sane,” adding, “We don’t really go to the grave with anything.”

2021

Though Berman rarely posted on social media in the last several years, he praised Zoe as a “true beauty inside and out” while wishing her a happy birthday via Instagram in September 2021. “My wife and best friend. Together we are one,” he wrote.

Earlier that year, the businessman noted that he and Zoe were stronger than ever.

“23 years of marriage, 2 kids, 1 global pandemic later … and I couldn’t love you more,” he captioned a February 2021 Instagram selfie of the pair. “Happy anniversary to the love of my life.”

September 2024

Zoe and Berman announced the end of their marriage in a statement via Instagram on September 9.

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” Zoe wrote in a caption. “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

She added, “Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to coparent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter.”

The statement was signed, “With love and gratitude — Rachel & Rodger.”