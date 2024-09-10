Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman have split after 26 years of marriage.

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” Zoe, 53, wrote in a statement via Instagram on Monday, September 9. “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

She continued, “Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to coparent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter.”

The statement was signed, “With love and gratitude — Rachel & Rodger.”

Zoe and Berman, 55, met in 1991 when they were both attending George Washington University. They tied the knot in 1998 and went on to welcome sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11.

Fans have watched Zoe and Berman’s relationship on TV over the years, both on the Bravo series The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2007 to 2013, and on Lifetime’s Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe, which ran for one season in 2015. Berman is also the cofounder and co-CEO of Rachel Zoe Inc.

Zoe previously looked ahead to more happy years with Berman while celebrating their 31st anniversary in August 2022.

“I have loved you @rbermanus from this day 8.29 ❤️ 31 years ago … we have done this life together and I cannot wait to see what is yet to come,” the fashion designer wrote alongside a slideshow of Instagram photos. “Happiest anniversary to my person 🙏🏻❤️ And yes everyone, we met in kindergarten 😉.”

Berman last appeared on Zoe’s Instagram page in June when she wished him a happy Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to our ❤️@rbermanus one of the best to ever do it. Our boys are the luckiest and we are so grateful for you,” Zoe captioned an Instagram photo of Berman and their sons.

Years before calling it quits, Zoe and Berman discussed their long-lasting relationship during an August 2017 interview with Well+Good.

“[We] talk things out,” Zoe said at the time. “I think we just deal with it. And anyone that knows us really well would say that our recovery rate is the shortest recovery rate they’ve ever seen. We recover in three to five minutes. We just kind of forget about it. That’s what happens after a million years together.”

Berman agreed that the habit was “one of the things that has kept us sort of sane,” adding, “We don’t really go to the grave with anything.”

While Berman has rarely posted on social media in the last few years, he called Zoe “a true beauty inside and out” while wishing her a happy birthday via Instagram in September 2021.

“My wife and best friend. Together we are one,” he continued.

Earlier that year, the businessman noted that he and Zoe were stronger than ever.

“23 years of marriage, 2 kids, 1 global pandemic later … and I couldn’t love you more,” he captioned a February 2021 Instagram selfie of the pair. “Happy anniversary to the love of my life.”