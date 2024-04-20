The Rachel Zoe Project Cast Where Are They Now

The Rachel Zoe Project gave viewers insight into the life and drama surrounding celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe as she built her fashion empire.

The series aired from 2008 to 2013 on Bravo before getting canceled that year. The show, which lasted five seasons, starred Zoe and her husband and business partner, Rodger Berman. Zoe’s staff included associate and style director Brad Goreski, styling associate Taylor Jacobson and more.

Before going off the air, fan-favorite Goreski left the series and Zoe’s company in 2010, which didn’t sit right with the designer. “[Within a week of leaving, he] started [to] pursue our clients, started going to all these events, and doing all the things he said he had no interest in,” she alleged in a 2011 episode. “It’s not the first time I’ve been used. I would say it’s going to be the last time, though.”

Goreski exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2012 that he and Zoe “don’t speak to each other.” He claimed, “I would love to be able to speak with her. I think I have conducted myself with honesty, with dignity and with grace.”

In April 2024, Peacock brought The Rachel Zoe Project out of the Bravo vault for fans to start streaming, causing many to wonder what’s happened to the cast since its end.

Scroll down to learn more about The Rachel Zoe Project stars: