Randi Zuckerberg has accused Alaska Airlines employees of allowing a drunk first-class passenger to harass her during a three-hour flight from Los Angeles to Mazatlán, Mexico,even after she asked them to intervene.

The 35-year-old sister of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tweeted a screenshot of a letter she sent to Alaska Airlines executives on Wednesday, November 29. “Feeling disgusted & degraded after an @AlaskaAir flight where the passenger next to me made repeated lewd remarks,” wrote the Zuckerberg Media founder. “The flight attendants told me he was a frequent flier, brushed off his behavior & kept giving him drinks. I guess his $ means more than our safety?””

Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

In a typed out complaint, Zuckerberg explained that her seat mate began making “highly offensive sexual comments” as soon as he boarded the aircraft. “He started talking to me about touching himself, asking me if I fantasized about the female business colleague I was traveling with,” she wrote, adding that the man commented on and rated women as they boarded.

Channing Tatum, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda and More Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Zuckerberg claimed that when she brought it to the attention of the flight attendants they were of no help. “Their response was that this guy was a frequent Alaska Airlines traveler on this exact route and the have had to talk to him about his behavior in the past, but oh well, don’t take it personally, this guy just doesn’t have a filter.” She also alleged the employees giggled and smiled when asking the passenger in question if he was behaving.

Feeling disgusted & degraded after an @AlaskaAir flight where the passenger next to me made repeated lewd sexual remarks. The flight attendants told me he was a frequent flier, brushed off his behavior & kept giving him drinks. I guess his $ means more than our safety? My letter: pic.twitter.com/xOkDpb0dYU — Randi Zuckerberg (@randizuckerberg) November 30, 2017

Celebrity Activists!

“After I told them I was extremely uncomfortable, they suggested to me that they could re-seat me in a middle seat at the very back of the plane. Which I almost did until I realized . . . Why should I have to move? I am the one that is being harassed!” wrote Zuckerberg.

Over the course of the three-hour journey to Mexico, Zuckerberg alleged that the man consumed multiple alcoholic beverages and continued to make inappropriate remarks.

“I am furious that he thought it was appropriate to say those things to me, a complete stranger,” she fumed. “But I am even more furious with Alaska Airlines for knowingly and willingly providing this man with a platform to harass women. For knowing about this behavior and being more concerned with taking his money than for the safety and security of the other passengers around him.”

Later on Wednesday, Zuckerberg provided her more than 185,000 followers with an update: “I just got off the phone with two executives from @AlaskaAir who informed me that they are conducting an investigation and have temporarily suspended this passenger’s travel privileges. Thank you for taking this seriously.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!