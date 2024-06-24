Rapper Julio Foolio Dead at Age 26 Following Shooting

Rapper Julio Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, has died at the age of 26.

Lewis Fusco, an attorney for the Florida-based musician, confirmed Jones’ death to News4JAX in Tampa, on Sunday, June 23.

According to WTSP-TV, Tampa police officials attended a shooting reported at the Holiday Inn Tampa North at around 4:40 AM on Sunday. Tampa Police spokesperson, Jonee Lewis, said at a news conference later that day that two cars were shot at, which resulted in “four people getting hit by gunfire.”

News4JAX also reported that Jones was “celebrating his 26th birthday, which was Friday, and staying at an Airbnb,” according to Fusco.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

In a social media post shared by Jones via an Instagram Story on Sunday, the rapper wrote, “Pol!ce shut us down and kicked us out air bnb that’s crazy work.”

A subsequent Story also read, “Best birthday everrrr … appreciate everybody who pulled up we turnt up til we couldnt nomo we otw to the show now yall pull-up.”

Fusco told News4JAX that “too many people were in the Airbnb where they were celebrating and that they had to leave.”

He said the rapper “got a hotel room at a Holiday Inn hotel, where he was basically ambushed in the parking lot.”

Jones was seen in a third Instagram Story, uploaded two hours after the previous two posts. In his last known video, the rapper films himself alongside a group of friends who appear with red cups in their hands.

Related: Stars Who Have Tragically Lost Their Significant Others Through the Years Michelle Williams, Lea Michele and more stars have opened up about dealing with their grief following unexpected deaths in their personal lives. The Dawson’s Creek alum met Heath Ledger after they played husband and wife in Brokeback Mountain in 2004. The couple welcomed daughter Matilda the following year. Williams and Ledger called it quits in […]

Tampa police representatives told the outlet that three other people were injured during the shooting and are each in “stable” conditions while being treated in hospital.

Fusco released a statement regarding Jones’ death, which read, “While these events involving our client, Mr. Charles Jones, have been disclosed by law enforcement, we are unable to provide further comments at this time until additional details become public record. We kindly request that the privacy of Mr. Jones and his family be respected during this difficult time.”

News4JAX reported that Jones has been shot twice in Jacksonville over the past three years.

Jones has 1 million followers on Instagram and labeled himself an “independent artist.” His most recent music, an album titled Resurrection that features 14 songs, was released on Apple Music on April 5.

Fans of Jones took to his social media account to share their grief, with one user writing, “its so crazy how u view peoples stories they posted within the past 24 hours and then realize u will never see them post again… rip.”