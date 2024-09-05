Rich Homie Quan, best known for his 2013 song “Type of Way,” has died at the age of 34.

The rapper’s death was confirmed by the Fulton County morgue to Us Weekly. No cause of death has been determined.

The rapper died in his Atlanta home on Thursday, September 5, according to TMZ.

Quan’s family is “shattered and heartbroken by his sudden death” and are “desperately searching for answers,” says the outlet.

In 2013, Quan (real name Dequantes Lamar) released his song “Type of Way,” which peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was later certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, indicating sales of over 500,000 units.

The song became an anthem for the 2013 Michigan State football team, who welcomed Quan to join them on the field when they celebrated their victory over Stanford in the 2014 Rose Bowl.

Later that year, Quan joined the Cash Money Records group Rich Gang and appeared on the song “Lifestyle” alongside Young Thug.

Quan released his song “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” in 2015, which also charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for two BET Hip Hop Awards.

In 2018, the rapper released his only solo studio album, titled Rich as in Spirit, which featured an appearance from Rick Ross.

Once news of Quan’s death was revealed, tributes began flowing in from many of his friends and collaborators.

Quavo posted a picture of himself, Quan and the late Takeoff via Instagram Stories, writing, “May God be with US never saw this being apart of our journey 🙏🏾.”

Rapper Playboi Carti posted a video of himself and Quan via Instagram Stories listening to Quan’s 2015 song “The Most.” Carti, 28, also posted a throwback picture of the two friends, who grew up together in the Atlanta rap scene.

Quan lasted posted on Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, writing “Vision clear even through the BS 🤫” alongside a photo of him trying on a pair of glasses.

The post has become a place for the rapper’s fans to eulogize him in the comments.

“RIP bro. You was one of the best to ever do it,” one wrote. Another said, “You made this melodic RAP s–t legendary bra you created it The sing/ rappin s–t damn.”