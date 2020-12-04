What can’t Ray J do? The love for the singer is alive and well as his tech company, Raycon Global, has become a highly-profitable, multimillion-dollar venture.

Over this past weekend for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the 39-year-old “One Wish” artist’s brand did $4 million in sales over a four-day period. This achievement is a step up from how the company performed this time last year, when it drummed up $1 million over the Black Friday holiday.

Ray J’s business is projected to expand its growth in the coming year. “The projections for 2021 numbers for Raycon Global are also looking amazing,” Ray J’s manager, David Weintraub, said in a statement. “Tons of new products will be coming out next year.”

Since launching Raycon Global in 2017, the For the Love of Ray J alum has succeeded in making it worth more than $100 million. While the brand offers an assortment of products, its most popular option is the Everyday E25 Earbuds. The item retails for $79.99.

Check out all Ray J’s brand has to offer at the official Raycon website.