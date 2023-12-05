Reba McEntire doesn’t plan on walking down the aisle with boyfriend Rex Linn any time soon.

The country star, 68, sparked engagement speculation by sporting a dazzler on her left ring finger on The Voice red carpet on Monday, December 4. “I just found it,” she told Entertainment Tonight of the jewelry. “I told [my brand manager] Leslie [Matthews], ‘I’mma put something over here, just let everybody talk about it.’”

McEntire went on to clarify that she has no wedding plans in the works after ET’s Cassie DiLaura asked if she was the only one out of the two of them currently planning to tie the knot. “Yes, you are,” Reba told the host.

McEntire used the diamond ring to accessorize her red carpet look on Monday, which consisted of a royal blue cardigan, white shirt, black pants, sparkly cowboy boots and a silver necklace. She later ditched the ring for that night’s The Voice Live Top 12 Performances episode. Instead, she paired her pink bedazzled pantsuit with sequin fringe with layers of silver necklace and stud earrings.

McEntire was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 and Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015. McEntire and Linn, 67, began dating in 2020.

McEntire and Linn met on the set of 1991’s The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw and continued to stay in touch over the years. “We instantly bonded over living in Oklahoma and our love for horses and acting,” she shared in her book, Not That Fancy, which hit shelves in October. “He made me laugh, and we became good buddies.”

The two reconnected in January 2020 and continued to grow close following the death of McEntire’s mother, Jacqueline, that March.

“[We’ve been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress,” she shared during an October 2020 episode of her “Living & Learning” podcast. “He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career — it’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too.”

The couple have gone on to share the screen as husband and wife on season 3 of ABC’s Big Sky.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this year, McEntire addressed whether she has an interest in getting married a third time. “That would be up to him,” she said of the decision to wed. “I’ve been married twice, he’s never been married. So, if he wants to, that’s totally up to him.”