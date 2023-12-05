Your account
Celebrity News

Reba McEntire Denies Wedding Planning After Sporting a Ring on ‘The Voice’ Red Carpet: ‘I Just Found It’

By
Reba McEntire Denies Wedding Planning After Sporting a Ring on The Voice Red Carpet I Just Found It 821
Tyler Golden/NBC

Reba McEntire doesn’t plan on walking down the aisle with boyfriend Rex Linn any time soon.

The country star, 68, sparked engagement speculation by sporting a dazzler on her left ring finger on The Voice red carpet on Monday, December 4. “I just found it,” she told Entertainment Tonight of the jewelry. “I told [my brand manager] Leslie [Matthews], ‘I’mma put something over here, just let everybody talk about it.’”

McEntire went on to clarify that she has no wedding plans in the works after ET’s Cassie DiLaura asked if she was the only one out of the two of them currently planning to tie the knot. “Yes, you are,” Reba told the host.

McEntire used the diamond ring to accessorize her red carpet look on Monday, which consisted of a royal blue cardigan, white shirt, black pants, sparkly cowboy boots and a silver necklace. She later ditched the ring for that night’s The Voice Live Top 12 Performances episode. Instead, she paired her pink bedazzled pantsuit with sequin fringe with layers of silver necklace and stud earrings.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire CMAs 2022 Red Carpet Relationship Timeline

Related: Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn's Relationship Timeline

McEntire was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 and Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015. McEntire and Linn, 67, began dating in 2020.

McEntire and Linn met on the set of 1991’s The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw and continued to stay in touch over the years. “We instantly bonded over living in Oklahoma and our love for horses and acting,” she shared in her book, Not That Fancy, which hit shelves in October. “He made me laugh, and we became good buddies.”

Reba McEntire Denies Wedding Planning After Sporting a Ring on The Voice Red Carpet I Just Found It 820
Rex Linn and Reba McEntire. Noam Galai/Getty Images

The two reconnected in January 2020 and continued to grow close following the death of McEntire’s mother, Jacqueline, that March.

Reba cast Where Are They Now

Related: 'Reba' Cast: Where Are They Now?

“[We’ve been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress,” she shared during an October 2020 episode of her “Living & Learning” podcast. “He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career — it’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too.”

Reba McEntire Plays Coy About New Ring Says She s Not Wedding Planning 825
Trae Patton/NBC

The couple have gone on to share the screen as husband and wife on season 3 of ABC’s Big Sky.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this year, McEntire addressed whether she has an interest in getting married a third time. “That would be up to him,” she said of the decision to wed. “I’ve been married twice, he’s never been married. So, if he wants to, that’s totally up to him.”

Reba McEntire
The Voice Bio

The Voice

