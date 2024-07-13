Rebel Wilson responded to The Deb producers’ defamation lawsuit, denying their claims about her behavior.

“This is from The Deb’s brilliant cinematographer Ross Emery,” Wilson, 44, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, July 12. “This is what happened immediately after we finished our last shot of the film with the entire cast and crew.”

In Wilson’s upload, she happily danced with the cast and crew after wrapping the picture. She further denounced the lawsuit claims in subsequent Instagram Stories.

“But now these f–kwit ‘producers’ are trying to file a defamation case claiming all sorts of rubbish,” the actress wrote, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from her directorial debut. “The cast & crew are with me and want this movie to premiere at Toronto!”

Wilson previously claimed via Instagram that the producers’ demands were holding up a film premiere at the Canadian film festival.

“They’ve been called out for their bad behavior and now they file a defamation claim,” Wilson added on Friday. “Ummm I’m pretty sure I have 200 witnesses to prove what I’m saying is right! So good luck f–kwit ‘producers’ trying to prove anything other than I’m a professional, who did an amazing job as a first-time female director!”

She concluded, “Love to my brilliant cast & crew who know the truth And it’s not defamation if it’s the TRUTH!”

Producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden named Wilson in a Friday lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The pair alleged that Wilson attempted to “bully” them into “conceding to her unreasonable demands by spreading vicious lies without regard for the irreparable damage her reckless words would cause.”

Ghost, Cameron and Holden further claimed that Wilson “behaved unprofessionally” on set and “repeatedly made unauthorized and improper disclosures” about the film. Wilson previously claimed that the trio’s “bad behavior” was the reason The Deb couldn’t premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival as initially planned.

“This dates back to October of last year, where I discovered bad behavior by these business partners,” she said in a Wednesday, July 10, Instagram video. “And let me just, you know, I just tell it how it is, so I’m just going to tell you who they are. They are so called producers of the film — I use that phrase very lightly. Their names are Amanda Ghost and Gregory Cameron and an executive producer who works with them called Vince Holden.”

According to Wilson, she reported their behavior — which allegedly included “inappropriate behavior towards the lead actress of the film” and “embezzling funds from the film’s budget” — before they filed a “retaliatory” lawsuit.

“Since I reported that behavior, I have been met with absolute viciousness and retaliatory behavior,” Wilson said at the time.