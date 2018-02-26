Taking matters into her own hands … literally! Reese Witherspoon took time out of her busy schedule to visit a close friend — her Hollywood Walk of Fame star — while in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 25.

The 41-year-old actress took fans on quite the trip via her Instagram Story before spending the day promoting her new film, A Wrinkle in Time. “I’m running a little bit late for work today, but it’s really important,” she teased in the first clip. “I heard my friend is really close by, so I wanna go meet her really quick and I want you guys to meet her, too.”

“This is so exciting, guys,” she continued before introducing fans to her beloved Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. “Here she is!”

And she didn’t let the short trip — or her dress and heels — stop her from giving the star a little cleaning. The last clip showed the Tennessee-native sprucing up her coveted spot on the star-studded street.

“Now you’re looking good, girl! That’s right and don’t you let people walk all over you,” she quipped as she wiped the star down. “I know you’re on the street, but don’t you do that. You’re a queen.”

Following the story, Witherspoon posted a picture of herself kneeling alongside the star. “When you run into a friend on the street…⭐🌟⭐ (Check out my stories for the visit!),” she captioned the photo, to which her costar, Mindy Kaling, even joined in on the fun. “I’m going here during lunch,” the 38-year-old The Mindy Project actress commented.

Witherspoon and Kaling — along with castmates including Chris Pine and Storm Reid — will star in the upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters on March 9.

