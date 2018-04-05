Reese Witherspoon added another accomplishment to her already extensive résumé: her own category on Jeopardy!

Five of the actress’ biggest movies served as the basis for a category during the first round of the syndicated game show’s episode on Monday, April 2. From the get-go, a contestant named Daniel was stumped when asked to name the film in which Witherspoon played the late singer June Carter Cash. The correct answer was Walk the Line, which earned the 42-year-old an Oscar for best actress.

Daniel’s competitor Emily buzzed in next with the correct response — and she continued to crush the entire category, quickly answering questions about Legally Blonde, Election, Wild and Sweet Home Alabama.

“You ran the category!” host Alex Trebek said. “You’re a big Reese Witherspoon fan and it paid off.”

A few days later, Witherspoon herself caught wind of the diehard fan’s wit and tweeted a congratulatory message. “You gotta be quicker than that, Daniel!” she wrote on Wednesday, April 4, adding emojis of a man face-palming as well as a crying-laughing face. “Way to go, Emily! @Jeopardy this made my day!”

The official Twitter account for Jeopardy! responded, “Making @RWitherspoon’s day makes our day! It’s an endless cycle of day-making.”

You gotta be quicker than that, Daniel! 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 Way to go, Emily! 🙋🏻 @Jeopardy this made my day! pic.twitter.com/EKXvNWoNpa — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) April 4, 2018

Making @RWitherspoon's day makes our day! It's an endless cycle of day-making. https://t.co/cb1RIP6g30 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 4, 2018

Though Emily was more well-versed in the category about the Big Little Lies star, Daniel ultimately pulled through and won the game.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights. Check your local listings.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!