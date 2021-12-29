Inside Renee Zellweger's New Year's Eve Plans With Ant Anstead

Ready to keep moving! After their first holiday season as a couple, Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are eager to get a start on 2022.

“Ant and Renée are going strong,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Oscar winner, 52, and the former Wheeler Dealers host, 42. “Their relationship is progressing naturally. They’ve just been happy together and look forward to growing as a couple.”

The duo were first linked in June after meeting on the set of Anstead’s Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. “He’s excited about life and excited in general,” an insider told Us of the U.K. native the following month. “You can tell he’s in a good spot in his life — he’s super happy.”

Now that Christmas is behind them, the duo “of course” plan to spend New Year’s Eve together, the first source adds. “[They] can’t wait to see what the new year has in store for the both of them.”

The pair’s romance has been moving quickly, with Zellweger meeting and spending time with Anstead’s 2-year-old son, Hudson. In October, the car expert visited the Cold Mountain star on the New Orleans set of her upcoming TV series, The Thing About Pam.

“WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!” Anstead wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a snap from the visit that showed him sharing a kiss with the Chicago actress. “The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises! All made made [sic] better by magical company to share it with.”

Earlier this month, the For the Love of Cars alum reunited with all three of his children for the first time in more than two years. The family had been kept apart because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

“Movie night with cosy blankets and popcorn,” the master mechanic captioned a December 22 Instagram snap with Amelie, 18, Archie, 15, and Hudson cuddled up in front of their Christmas tree. “My heart is FULL 🥰❤️. Happy Christmas x x.”

Amelie and Archie, whom Anstead shares with ex-wife Louise Herbert, live in the U.K., while the World’s Greatest Cars host lives in California. The British TV host shares Hudson with Christina Haack. Anstead and the Flip or Flop cohost, 38, finalized their divorce in June after splitting in September 2020.

The Christina on the Coast star, for her part, has since moved on with Joshua Hall. The duo confirmed their engagement in September.

With reporting by Diana Cooper