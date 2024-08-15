Retired NASCAR star Kurt Busch issued an apology hours after being arrested for DWI and reckless driving.

“I’m very disappointed in myself and I apologize to my family, my racing family, and to my fans,” Busch, 46, shared in a statement on Wednesday, August 14. “I will work with the authorities to rectify the situation and work with the county to make it a safer place in the future.”

A local North Carolina outlet reported on Thursday that Busch’s drivers license was revoked for 30 days after he was arrested on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, speeding and careless and reckless driving.

Busch was initially stopped by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy on the evening of Tuesday, August 13, after going nearly 20 mph over the speed limit in a 45-mph zone. Sheriff Darren Campbell told Iredell Free News following Busch’s arrest that the sheriff’s office has been conducting speed checks in that area due to “citizen complaints.”

In court documents obtained by the Iredell Free News, a deputy stated that the former NASCAR driver “had red glassy eyes” and “a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.” His blood-alcohol content was listed as 0.17, per the outlet.

Busch was released from the Iredell County Detention Center after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He is set to appear in court on September 19.

Prior to Tuesday’s arrest, Busch was cited for reckless driving in November 2005 after being pulled over in Arizona on a suspicion of DUI charge. He was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service following that infraction.

Busch came up in NASCAR alongside his younger brother, Kyle Busch. In August 2023, Kurt announced his plans to retire from the NASCAR Cup Series competition. His last appearance on the track came in July 2022 after he suffered a concussion during a race held at Pocono Raceway.

“As I transition out of the driver’s seat, I can’t help but feel incredibly blessed to have spent the amount of time I did as a driver in NASCAR, and I could never have imagined that growing up as a blue-collar kid from Las Vegas,” Kurt said in his retirement speech. “So many people have been part of my journey. I want to thank the fans, my family, friends, sponsors and team members. Thanks to everyone who has taught me the different things around the motorsports world, and also for those who have had to put up with me. And I want to just thank again, everyone that continues to push me to strive for success in this sport. It’s time for a new journey, and I’m excited to get started.”