NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch and Ashley Busch’s Relationship Timeline

It’s the end of the road. Ashley Busch and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch were married for five years before she filed for divorce from the NASCAR driver.

“[I] loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will,” Ashley, 30, wrote via Instagram in February 2019 while celebrating the couple’s third anniversary. “Happy anniversary my love.”

The polo player met Kurt, 43, in 2014, after they were introduced by her sister. “It felt like we had known each other forever. It truly was love at first sight,” Ashley told Southern Bride in 2017. The couple got engaged in June 2015 and tied the knot just seven months later in St. Barts. The couple only invited 40 guests to the ceremony, but they went all out for their reception one week later, which featured a performance from Steven Tyler.

The Monarch Reign founder revealed that her career as a competitive polo player helped her connect with the 2017 Dayton 500 winner. “That’s one of the biggest things that drew Kurt and I together to begin with,” she said during an August 2019 appearance on Strahan and Sara. “Him understanding the competitive side and understanding what it takes to be part of a team and have to commit your time to compete at the highest level — he completely understood it and I think that’s why I fit so seamlessly into his world as well.”

Over the years, the twosome have frequently gushed about each other on social media. “Cheers to another @nascar season in the books,” Ashley wrote in November 2020. “[It] was a year filled with adversity, and you showed up with resilience, the upmost perseverance, and will power to win. You are always #1 to me.”

In January 2022, Kurt shared several photos from their wedding on Twitter, writing, “Happy Anniversary@MrsAshleyBusch. You make me a better man.”

Signs of trouble in paradise first surfaced in May 2022, when E! News reported that Ashley had filed for divorce after five years of marriage. According to the court documents, the Virgina native claimed that their marriage is “irretrievably broken,” and alleged that her now-estranged husband “committed a tortious act.”

In her filing, the Monarch Reign founder also claimed that in April 2022, Kurt “cut off her access to their joint banking account, credit cards and all other forms of support” before he “demanded she leave the family home by the first week of June, even though he has another home in which he can reside.”

The Nevada native subsequently confirmed their split in a statement to TMZ. “I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage. Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected,” he wrote.

Keep scrolling to relive Ashley and Kurt Busch’s relationship: