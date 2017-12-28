Carlton Gebbia has been accused of attacking and injuring her former housekeeper, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum denies the allegations.

The unidentified housekeeper filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, December 27. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, is seeking damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery and assault, among other claims.

Jane Doe says in the suit that she worked for Carlton, 44, and her estranged husband, David Gebbia, from October 2011 until this September, when the housekeeper claims she was wrongfully terminated. She alleges that she worked not only as a housekeeper, but also as a nanny, chauffeur, grocery shopper and personal assistant during the six years of her employment.

The woman claims in the lawsuit that the former Bravo personality was “often under the influence of alcohol” and was “repeatedly physically, verbally and emotionally” abusive. She alleges that a drunken Carlton “physically attacked” and “pushed” her at the star’s home on August 30, leaving her with “painful injuries and bruises.” The housekeeper was given two weeks off after the alleged incident and claims she was fired via text message on September 9.

Carlton denied the claims, telling TMZ that she believes the housekeeper’s lawsuit stems from a dispute over jewelry that disappeared from her Beverly Hills estate. Carlton said she asked Jane Doe to take a lie detector test to prove that she didn’t steal the jewelry, and then the woman stopped showing up for work.

As previously reported, David filed for divorce from the British Wiccan on November 28 after 20 years of marriage. The former couple share daughters Destiny, 15, and Mysteri, 14, and son Cross, 6. David requested joint legal and physical custody of the three children.

Us Weekly has reached out to Carlton’s rep for additional comment on the lawsuit.

